By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was a warm but very dry day with lots of sunshine as well.

Expect a cooler end to the week with a lot of sun and still dry conditions.

We have not had a decent rain in over three weeks and could use a nice amount at this point!

The first chance for a passing shower may come on Sunday with warm and more humid weather by the weekend.

Hurricane Chris is moving toward Newfoundland and has been weakening as well. The remnants of Beryl are in the Bahamas and may actually regenerate into another tropical system by next week.

Right now there is a 50 percent chance of future development. Details are coming up in the next few days.

