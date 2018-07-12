LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car in St. Mary’s County on July 11, and the 72-year-old driver was assaulted after the collision by someone in the neighborhood, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a car collision at around 3 p.m. in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park on July 11.

Linda Glaser, 72, was passing an ice cream truck stopped on the opposite side of the road. As Glaser passed the ice cream truck, a 10-year-old girl ran into the road from behind the ice cream truck, and hit by Glaser’s car.

Glaser stopped the car and was then assaulted by a person in the neighborhood, a case which is currently under investigation. Glaser was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for incapacitating injuries, while the 10-year-old girl was taken to a local trauma center.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision at this time.

