LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man said he forgot he had a loaded handgun on him at one of BWI’s airport checkpoints Thursday, marking the 15th gun caught at the airport this year.

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped the Severn resident after finding his handgun, which was loaded with six bullets, in his carry-on luggage after the bag entered the TSA checkpoint x-ray machine.

The man told TSA officials that he forgot that he had packed his gun in the bag.

TSA then contacted the Maryland Transportation AUthority Police, who reported to the checkpoint, confiscated the loaded gun, and arrested the man on weapon charges this morning.

Last year, TSA officers found and seized 26 firearms at the airport’s checkpoints.

This summer proves to be one of the busiest in TSA’s history and interferes with travelers’ schedules — when a firearm is detected at a checkpoint, it closes the lane entirely until the situation is resolved, which delays the security passage procedure.

Emma Tucker authored this article.