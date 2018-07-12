  • WJZ 13On Air

DUNDALK, Md. — A judge ordered Wednesday that 16-year-old Jeremy Hager remain in jail without the opportunity for bail. Police say Hager was driving the Jeep that ran into a police car Monday in Dundalk.

He is being charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the allegations.

19-year-old Derek Stroman was also arrested, but was released from jail on the condition that he be placed on house arrest.

Police are still searching for three other suspects.

