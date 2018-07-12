  • WJZ 13On Air

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Former University of Maryland basketball player Domonte Dodd will appear in court tomorrow for a bond review. Dodd was indicted in May for second degree rape and related charges for a November 2017 incident in College Park, Md.

Dodd, 24, was taken into custody last week in Atlanta when he returned to the United States after traveling overseas.

Dodd appeared in court 9 a.m. Thursday in Prince George’s County.

