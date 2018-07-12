ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police arrested and charged a 66-year-old Essex man, who is allegedly notorious for committing commercial burglaries, with 14 burglary cases over the last two years

The suspect, David Warren Chilcote, was captured on video in numerous businesses over the duration of two years, but continuously wore a mask during the crimes, which gave the police little to work with for his identification.

Police sporadically posted the masked surveillance photos on social media in May of 2017, January 2018 and April 2018, but received no one came forward with any information that could help identify the suspect.

After further investigation, detectives were led to Chilcote, who is now charged with multiple counts of burglary, destruction of property and theft for prying or attempting to pry doors at the businesses — and in some cases, stealing cash.

The following businesses are victims to the suspect’s crimes:

Sept. 29, 2016, 12800 block of Frederick Road, Ellicott City

Tradewinds Travel

Beach Insurance

Leedazzle Nail Salon

Nationwide

Office of Linda Liang, M.D.

Lee Acupuncture

A Touch of Brass

La Bella Hair & Beauty

Artipre Art Studio

Setareh Day Spa

Nail Trix and Spa

Leedazzle Nail Salon

West Friendship Animal Hospital

McAdoodle Consignment

Chilcote is currently being held on no bond in another jurisdiction.

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.