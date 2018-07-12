BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are offering a new digital ticketing system to help fan experience.

According to the Ravens, the traditional paper ticketing will no longer be used to attend Ravens home game in the 2018-19 season.

Instead, fans can access tickets via their smartphones using the Ravens Mobile App or season ticket holders will receive a PSL owner season ticket card — like a credit card or room key — to enter the stadium.

#Ravens Digital Ticketing: Season ticket holders can now scan “PSL Season Ticket Card” at gate & others may access tickets via smartphone. Upgrades make it easier, faster, safer to enter stadium – an initiative all #NFL teams must implement by 2019 @wjz pic.twitter.com/RIAXPqyhGV — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) July 12, 2018

“This is another step forward in our mission to enrich the gameday experience and deliver convenience for our fans,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. “Ultimately, this will streamline access to the stadium and make the overall ticketing experience more efficient.”

The Ravens believe this will make entering games more efficient and therefore faster.

Mobile tickets also provide an easy way to list tickets for sale on the Ravens app, the team said, and tickets won’t be lost, stolen or forgotten.

Other upgrades are also coming to M&T Bank Stadium including a Wi-Fi upgrade, changes to the suites, escalators and elevators on the 500 level and a new sound system.

