BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video posted on social media appears to show a rodent running across food at a bakery in Baltimore’s Lexington Market.

Milton Mitchell, who posted the video on Facebook, says the rodent was spotted at 3 p.m. Thursday.

An employee for a bakery at Lexington Market called WJZ and said the bakery was closed immediately, and all the baked goods were removed. The employee also said they had a pest control company come Thursday night.

Lexington Market posted on Facebook that Buttercup Bakery was temporarily closed after a rodent was discovered in their stall.

The entire East Market is being service by their “pest control contractor” Thursday night.

Lexington Market officials also said Berger’s Bakery was closed Thursday evening after the Health Department saw flies in one of their display cases.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott tweeted out that the bakery where the rodent was spotted has been closed, along with another facility.

For all those in Baltimore who have shared the video of rodents in the bakery facility in Lexington Market the facility along with another has been closed by the Health Department. Thank you for alerting us! — Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilmanBMS) July 12, 2018

