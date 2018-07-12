  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lexington Market, Local TV, Rodent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video posted on social media appears to show a rodent running across food at a bakery in Baltimore’s Lexington Market.

Milton Mitchell, who posted the video on Facebook, says the rodent was spotted at 3 p.m. Thursday.

An employee for a bakery at Lexington Market called WJZ and said the bakery was closed immediately, and all the baked goods were removed. The employee also said they had a pest control company come Thursday night.

Lexington Market posted on Facebook that Buttercup Bakery was temporarily closed after a rodent was discovered in their stall.

The entire East Market is being service by their “pest control contractor” Thursday night.

Lexington Market officials also said Berger’s Bakery was closed Thursday evening after the Health Department saw flies in one of their display cases.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott tweeted out that the bakery where the rodent was spotted has been closed, along with another facility.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s