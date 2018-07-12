BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for suspect after an armed, masked man robbed a deli in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday night.

Around 10:39 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at Daddy Pa’s Mart and Deli after the suspect fled the scene.

A store employee at the deli, located at 411 Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn Park, reported that the suspect entered the business, revealed a silver revolver gun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The employee complied with his demands and the suspect fled on foot immediately after. Several units arrived at the scene and searched the area but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is approximately 6-feet-tall, 45 to 50 years of age, with a large build, dark complexion. He was last seen wearing light-colored clothing and a mask.

If you have information about this incident, please call your tip into Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline available 24 hours a day toll free at 1-877-7LOCKUP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.