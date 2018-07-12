  • WJZ 13On Air

Hi Everyone!

A real nice day this one is. The dew point this morning was in the REAL comfortable range not just comfortable. Now that will change a bit as we move into the weekend, and the humidity amps up just a bit. Not too uncomfortable but more “July like” if you will.  Hurricane Chris is gone, and there is not a lot of shaking going on here in the “Land of Pleasant living.”

If you are headed to the beaches this weekend, especially early in the weekend, be sure to keep alert for surf advisories as “Chris”, out in the Atlantic, will still be throwing some tidal issues our way. When the guard blows the whistle it will mean business.

That’s it for today, carry on and enjoy. That weekend looms on the horizon. Gotta love Thursday’s!

MB!

