BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three neighborhoods in Baltimore are getting long-overdue attention as Mayor Catherine Pugh turns her attention to blighted areas for redevelopment.

In a news conference Friday, Mayor Pugh announced the city is poised for improvement.

“We’ve seen what investments in neighborhoods have done,” Pugh said.

Investments like those that brought the Fells Point and Canton communities to life will be applied to Upton, Coldstream-Homesteam-Montebello and Park Heights, where demolition has already cleared acres of space.

“The mandate of this administration was to focus on under-served neighborhoods,” Pugh said. “I think most developers would tell you that it’s easier to paint on a blank canvas than it is to paint over top of a canvas. When you have so many boarded up houses in neighborhoods and communities, it makes it difficult to do the kind of development very much needed in those neighborhoods.”

Now with demolition crews having cleared the way, the city has issued requests for proposals to build on those blank canvasses with the help of an $80,000,000 reinvestment fund.

The deadline for proposals is Oct. 9.

