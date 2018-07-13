BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car that caught fire in the middle of W Northern Parkway is causing a traffic headache during rush hour Friday.

Chopper 13 was over the car fire, which has shut down eastbound lanes just before Roland Avenue.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire, but the eastbound lanes have been blocked off by police while fire crews continue working.

Captain Jeff Long said cars could be seen attempting to turn around on the parkway.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

