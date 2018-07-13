BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A summer cabaret at Everyman Theatre features two of Broadway’s biggest stars singing showtune classics from more than a dozen productions.

Broadway’s Judy McClane from “Mama Mia” and Philip Hernandez from “Les Miserables” reunite for a second time at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore.

“This is more of a journey of my past, Philip’s past, kind of our careers in the theatre, our Broadway shows, some shows we want to do, dream roles we haven’t done, so it’s a chance to show a little bit of our personalities,” McClane said.

Broadway music director Daniel Green will join the duo on stage as they sing songs from favorites including Evita and Wicked.

“It’s a little more freewheeling. It’s a lot looser, there’s a lot more connection with the actor and the audience on a conversational level,” Hernandez said. “It’s fun, it’s Broadway classics, so there’s much more music and there’s more variety.”

These Broadway stars are excited to perform in a different venue that provides an up-close and personal setting.

“This way we are bringing the audience into our world, we’re all one here and it becomes more of a flow of energy in a different way,” McClane said.

There will only be six performances at Everyman Theatre, running through July 22. Tickets cost $40.

