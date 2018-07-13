FAIRFAX, Va. (WJZ) — Another Virginia police department has joined the biggest summer trend in the law enforcement community — the lip-sync battle.

Fairfax Police Deparment officers did a lip sync to Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexa’s “Meant to Be”

In the Facebook post, they write, “We never turn down a challenge!”

Just last week, Norfolk Police Department was the first Virginia police department to take on the challenge that started in Texas earlier this summer.

