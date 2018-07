BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After the death of two dogs, IKEA is recalling one of its water dispensers.

The Lurvig Water Dispenser was sold at Ikea stores across the U.S., including in Maryland, until last month.

IKEA US recalls LURVIG Water Dispenser. Pet owners should stop using the recalled dispensers and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund. https://t.co/ceciVBqZ2k pic.twitter.com/K8ioIlSVws — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) July 11, 2018

Two dogs suffocated after getting their head stuck.

If you have one, you’re asked to stop using it immediately and bring it into an IKEA store for a full refund.

