BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lexington Market, which houses a number of eateries in Baltimore, voluntarily closed Friday after a video showing a rat running around in a bakery display case went viral Thursday.

“We are proactively making this decision to expedite our work with the Health Department, our merchants, our staff, and our pest control company.” Lexington Market said in a Friday press release. “This will enable us to take every necessary step to ensure that we are providing the best possible experience for our customers. We will continue to update you on the steps we are taking and the time of the Market’s reopening.”

Milton Mitchell, who posted the video on Facebook, says the rodent was spotted at 3 p.m. Thursday.

An employee for a bakery at Lexington Market called WJZ and said the bakery was closed immediately, and all the baked goods were removed. The employee also said they had a pest control company come Thursday night.

Lexington Market posted on Facebook that Buttercup Bakery was temporarily closed after a rodent was discovered in their stall.

The entire East Market is being service by their “pest control contractor” Thursday night.

Lexington Market officials also said Berger’s Bakery was closed Thursday evening after the Health Department saw flies in one of their display cases.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott tweeted out that the bakery where the rodent was spotted has been closed, along with another facility.