BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Maryland officials say the state attorney general is investigating a Russian investor’s ties to a software vendor who maintains part of the State Board of Elections’ voter registration system.

Senate President Thomas Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch said in a joint statement Friday that the FBI briefed them and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday that a Russian investor bought the software vendor, ByteGrid LLC, in 2015 without the state’s knowledge.

According to the FBI, ByteGrid LLC is financed by AltPoint Capital Partners, whose fund manager is a Russian and its largest investor is Vladimir Potanin, a “Russian oligarch”.

Miller and Busch released the following statement, in part:

“While the FBI did not indicate that there was a breach, we were concerned enough to ask Attorney General Frosh to review the existing contractual obligation of the State, as well as asked for a review of the system to ensure there have been no breaches. We have also instructed the State Board of Elections to complete all due diligence to give the voters of Maryland confidence in the integrity of the election system. We are also asking the federal Department of Homeland Security Election Task Force to assist the State Board of Elections for any corrective action deemed necessary.”

The announcement was made hours after the Justice Department released a grand jury indictment against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for computer hacking offenses during the 2016 U.S. election.

However, the State Board of Election issued a statement assuring Maryland voters that Maryland’s State Board of Elections was not connected to the indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

This story will be updated.

