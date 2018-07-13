BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo cheetah brothers turned four years old Friday.

The zoo said the celebration featured special treats like “bloodsicles” and lard, as well as cardboard enrichment items with unique designs.

Refu and Wgasa arrived from the San Diego Wildlife Safari Park in May 2016, taking residence in the African Journey section of the zoo. The pair is named for historical locations within that park.

