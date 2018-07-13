Filed Under:Missing, Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md, (WJZ) — A 94-year-old Parkville man was found dead Thursday after he was reported missing the previous day.

Johnnie Russell Gobeli, of the 8400-block of Kings Ridge Road was reported missing to Baltimore County Police on Wednesday.

After an extensive search, police were unable to locate the man.

On Thursday, officer were called to the man’s home when his body was found inside.

Gobeli was found under his car in his garage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police believe the man’s death was accidental.

However, Gobeli’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

