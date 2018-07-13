BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When a landlord in the Kenilworth Park neighborhood went to check on his rental property he arrived to find no tenant, piles of trash and debris, and a sound of an undetectable whimpering animal.

Cautious of what he might find, the landlord called the Baltimore City Animal Control to dig through the mounds of trash and uncover the crying animal.

Animal control located Henrietta, a 12-pound puppy less than a year old, with just a bowl of water and trash piled on top of her.

Henrietta was too weak to walk and she was taken straight to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

In her conditions, she appeared too damaged to recover; however, when she began wagging her tail at a BARCS veterinary technician, there was hope.

Henrietta was transferred and is currently fighting for her life at the Franky Fund clinic ER. The Franky Fund supports medical bills of abused and neglected animals, and they are in need of funding in order to give Henrietta and other animals like her a chance at life.

To donate to the Franky Fund, click here. One hundred percent of donations go directly to helping animals.

If you have any additional information on this case, call the Animal Abuse Unit at 443-681-0101.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) authored this article