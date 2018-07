BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nineteen-year-old Darius Cozart was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun on Thursday in Baltimore.

Police seized the gun from Cozart in the 1800 block of McCulloh Street.

Officers from the Central District Action Team took Cozart to the Central Booking and Intake Facility where he was charged.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook