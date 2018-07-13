Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a beautiful weekend to be outdoors and enjoy the summer sun.
Here’s a list of just some of things you can do in Maryland this weekend.
Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.
ALL WEEKEND:
- Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo
- Art in the Park – Deep Creek Lake
- BSO Presents Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert
- Ocean City Tuna Tournament
- Repair to the Fort – Pontiac’s Rebellion
- Washington County Ag Expo & Fair
FRIDAY:
- Britney Spears
- Friday Night Live Rock and Pop with Under the Covers
- Knife and a Kitchen Food Truck Plus Live Music
- Nextival
- The Tricksters – David London & Harley Newman
SATURDAY:
- Afro Punk Ballet Preview Fun’raiser – Two Suns and a Bunch of Punks
- Baltimore Bike Tour
- Chesapeake Environmental Center Paddle Palooza
- Family Workshop – Soap Making
- Gospel Brunch – A Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration Event
- Jubilee Voices at Voices of History Street Fair
- Lake Arbor Jazz Festival
- Old Line Bank’s Family Carnival
- Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival
- Sugarland
- Taste of Cambridge Crab Cook-Off & Festival
SUNDAY:
- Cumberland Pride Festival
- Houdini Unbound
- Liberty Tea & Fundraiser
- Rita Rudner
- Summer Concert Series Frederick
- Wine in the Wind aboard the Schooner Woodwind
- Yoga and Whiskey
