  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a beautiful weekend to be outdoors and enjoy the summer sun.

Here’s a list of just some of things you can do in Maryland this weekend.

Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.

 

ALL WEEKEND:

 

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

 

SUNDAY:

 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s