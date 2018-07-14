BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aldi issued a recall for a line of products sold at five of its Maryland stores.

The grocery store chain pulled AnnaSea Wasabi Ahi Poke Hawaiian Poke Kits and Limu Ahi Poke Hawaiian Poke Kits because of “incorrect storage procedures.”

The affected products have best by dates of May 23, June 11, 12, and 14 of 2020.

The company is urging cutomers to throw out the kits or return them to aldi for a full refund.

As of Saturday, no illnesses related to the products have been reported.

