BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Johnny Olszewski has won the Democratic primary for Baltimore County Executive following a recount.

A recount was ordered after former state delegate Olszewski edged out Sen. Jim Brochin by nine votes.

The unofficial recount numbers show that Olszewski beat Brochin by 17 votes.

#WJZ UNofficial tally in Batco Exec recount: Olszewski : 27,820

Brochin: 27,803 — Pat Warren WJZ (@PatWarrenWJZ) July 14, 2018

Olszewski is set to speak at 8:00 p.m.

