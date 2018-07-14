EDGEWOOD, MD- Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive around 5:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire.

Responding units located a two-story dwelling engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company aided the Abingdon Fire Company in putting out the fire.

Officials say there were no firefighter or civilian injuries in this fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

