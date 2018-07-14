  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Students at a southern Maryland high school where a fatal shooting occurred earlier this year are helping to lead a gun-control rally in the wake of the slayings of five newspaper employees last month in Maryland.The Capital reports that students from Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County are working with students across the state to plan the July 21 rally in Annapolis. Great Mills student Jaelynn Willey was fatally shot by a classmate in March.
Capital reporter Selene San Felice, who survived the June 28 newsroom attack, is scheduled to speak at the rally.
Students say they want to maintain pressure on Gov. Larry Hogan and state legislators. Some students say they want to see parents punished for failing to lock up their guns, among other issues.

