BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old.

David Gersten was last seen at the National Aquarium in the Inner Harbor.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with Calvin Klein written in red, gray sweatpants, and gray and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked call 911.

