BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heat and humidity both take a small step up on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s, with dew points in the mid 60s.

Central Maryland will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

By the afternoon and evening, there is a chance for rain.

While those of us north and west of Baltimore have the best chance for storms, Baltimore could see a stray storm or two as well.

Our Monday will start off with some patchy fog and through the afternoon, temps will climb into the mid 90s.

More widespread storms are likely Monday afternoon with our best bet for rain this week being Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

