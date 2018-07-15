GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Four people have been hospitalized after a stabbing at a hotel in Gaithersburg, officials say.

Police and fire crews responded to the stabbing at the Extended Stay America hotel on Professional Drive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted.

ICYMI (~1130a) 200blk Professional Pl, Extended Stay America, Gaithersburg, multiple injured (assault), PD on scene, EMS transported 4 trauma patients (some serious), >20 Fire/EMS crews OS pic.twitter.com/rrOCjUaaWg — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 15, 2018

Two people sustained serious injuries, while two others have non-life threatening injuries, WUSA9 reports.

Officials did not provide details about what led to the stabbing or information on a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook