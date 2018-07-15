Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Four people have been hospitalized after a stabbing at a hotel in Gaithersburg, officials say.
Police and fire crews responded to the stabbing at the Extended Stay America hotel on Professional Drive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted.
Two people sustained serious injuries, while two others have non-life threatening injuries, WUSA9 reports.
Officials did not provide details about what led to the stabbing or information on a suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
