BALTIMORE, MD — Your next visit to Atwater’s restaurant may look and feel a little different – and we’re not talking about the food.

The local company has ditched plastic straws for the more environmentally friendly paper ones.

Ned Atwater said more companies are making the change.

“Most of the response has been very positive. These straws do, however, if you leave them in a cup for a long time — and I’m talking about all day in your car — they will begin to disintegrate and you can’t use them in hot liquids,” said Atwater with Atwater’s.

Atwater’s is a relatively small business with locations in the Baltimore area. It is leading the way for giants like Starbucks.

The coffee giant announced it’s phasing out those famous green plastic straws and will replace them with paper ones because the plastic is an environmental threat, especially to creatures in the ocean.

“Starbucks’ announcement to phase out single-use plastic straws by 2020 is enormous and it’s not just locally. Company-wide, they’ve made that announcement,” said Becca Fong with Seattle Public Utilities. “McDonald’s has been looking in paper straw alternatives. We should be seeing those later this year for all of their U.S stores. That’s amazing.”

Atwater’s may also set the trend for other recyclables, such as trays made from sugar cane, utensils made from cornstarch and carry-out containers that were once water bottles. The goal is to one day get customers involved in the process.

“That’s the next step. If we can get to the point where we are using returnable containers for a deposit that would be ideal, but that’s a big step,” Atwaters said.

Atwater said paper straws have become so popular, it’s difficult for some companies to get the items.

Starbucks says cups with no straws will first appear in Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, this fall.

The change will eventually continue across the U.S., Canada and parts of Europe over the next two years.

