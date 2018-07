BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found Sunday.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 4200 block of Franklintown Rd. where the body was discovered.

Police have not yet determined a cause of death. Officials say an autopsy is being performed.

An investigation is ongoing.

