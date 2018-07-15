  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:fatal collision

BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman died Sunday after her car rolled backward and struck her in a church parking lot in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police officers responded to the parking lot of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church located at 19620 White Ground Road around 8:45 p.m. for the report of a collision.

Investigators say Kathleen Virginia Howard, 83, had gotten out of her 2006 Lexus RX 330 when the car hit her. Detectives are still investigating where Howard was in relation to the vehicle when she was struck.

Howard was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 249-773-6620.

