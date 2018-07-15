Maryland Natural Resources Police have just confirmed a body found in the Corsica River is 35-year-old Stephanie Meredith of Easton.

Meredith went missing Friday evening after a boat capsized on the Chester River near Corsica River. At the time of the accident there were an additional 16 people on board the boat that were reported safe.

MDNR Police and responders from Kent and Queen Anne’s County have searched the area since she was first reported missing, but she was not found until sometime Sunday morning.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we find out more information.

Corsica River boating accident victim ID’d:

Stephanie Meredith, 35, of Easton — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 15, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook