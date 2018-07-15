BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mostly cloudy skies will make for a warm night in central Maryland.

Temperatures will only dip into the low 70s and there’s a chance for some isolated storms after midnight.

Patchy fog is possible as you head to work Monday morning. That will be followed by plenty of sunshine, but when you break out the sunglasses, make sure the umbrella is also nearby. There is a small chance for storms in the morning but then a better chance in the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be a hot and sticky one with highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will be a tad cooler, with temperatures topping out in the low 90s.

Gray and wet pretty much sums up Tuesday’s forecast, with good chances for rain and storms through the day ahead of a cold front. So far, we’re not expecting any severe storms.

We finish out the work week with sunshine and mid-80s.

