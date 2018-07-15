  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Toys R Us

BEL AIR, MD — Hundreds of Toys “R” Us stores closed in the United States in 2018, one of the most high-profile casualties of the so-called “retail apocalypse.” Now the question is which retailers will replace all those empty stores left behind by the once iconic toy chain.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Hobby Lobby is a big player in the game. Burlington Stores Inc. and TJX Co., which owns stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, are also among the retailers expected to take over those empty stores.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

