BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A count, then a recount.

Nearly three weeks after 87,000 Baltimore County voters went to the polls and picked their candidate for county executive, it’s official.

Johnny Olszewski, commonly called Johnny O., will take the Democratic ticket. He beat out Senator Jim Brochin by a razor thin margin of just 17 votes.

“People want good jobs. They want fair wages. They want health care. They want opportunities for their families, and that’s what this campaign has been about.” Olszewski said Monday, pointing ahead to the issues that could be key in November.

“We’re going to talk about what the citizens of Baltimore County are concerned about. I’m going to offer myself as the solution to that.” Redmer said.

And he says, offer the experience of his current office going into the general election, while Johnny O. promises action.

“If elected, I will have more executive leadership experience running large organizations. Not only more than Johnny but more than any county executive in the last couple of decades.” Redmer said.

“I’m the candidate that understands the challenges and the needs for the future of Baltimore County. Olszewski said. “What’s needed for our kids and grandkids. Not only do I have the vision about what’s possible but I have the energy and the experience actually to implement that vision.”