TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced four 2018 Baltimore County Public School graduates have received National Merit college-sponsored scholarships.

The graduates, from Dulaney and Towson high schools and George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology are among the last group of the 4, 050 recent high school graduates who have won college-sponsored scholarships, according to a Baltimore County Public Schools press release.

Most of these scholarships range from $500 to 2,000 per year and are renewable for up to four years.

The honored students are:

Ciara E. Donegan of Towson, who plans to study atmospheric science and graduated from Towson High.

Samantha T. Engler of Lutherville, who graduated from Dulaney High and plans to pursue a career in astrophysics.

Michael A. Krasnitski of Reisterstown, a Carver Center graduate who intends to major in computer science.

Diana Liepinya of Lutherville, who graduated from Carver Center and plans to pursue a career in sustainable energy.

Donegan, Engler, and Liepinya were awarded with scholarships from the University of Maryland. Krasnitski’s scholarship was presented by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook