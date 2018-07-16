BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after an officer failed to respond to call about a man with a gun.

According to police officials, the dashcam video shows firefighters driving around the city when they allegedly see a man with a gun. The suspect then allegedly placed the gun in the bushes.

You can hear the firefighters on the dashcam video say, “oh, he has a gun.”

“He just threw it in the bushes,” the firefighter said, after a man in a white shirt walks across the street in front of their vehicle.

The firefighters then call 911 to report the issue and flagged down a female officer that was near the scene. However, she stated it wasn’t her district and didn’t respond.

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle found out about the video over the weekend after it was brought the the attention of the department’s internal affairs office.

“Everyone in this city deserves a police service that is responsive,” Tuggle said at the press conference.

The incident occurred at St. Paul and Lexington streets.

Other city police officers did later respond to the call.

Just last week, USA Today published an article saying police in Baltimore stopped noticing crimes following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray — and since then crime has served.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

