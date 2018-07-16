BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Henrietta, the dog found last week in a pile of trash, continues to recovery after a rollercoaster weekend.

According to BARCS, since transferring her to the ER, Henrietta has had successful blood transfusions and is eating. On Saturday her blood pressure and blood sugar dropped, but on Sunday she was reportedly better.

Henrietta was found on the night of July 11, when a landlord went to check on his property and found her in a pile of trash. She was thrown away and nearly died.

RELATED: Whimpering Puppy Found In Mounds Of Trash

Although she still is too weak to get up on her own, she can stand with help from vet techs.

BARCS is still looking for help with Henrietta’s care. You can donate here to help with the care of dogs like Henrietta.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook