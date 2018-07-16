  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Hiking, Montgomery County

GREAT FALLS, Md. (WJZ) — A hiker was rescued in Montgomery County after suffering from heat exhaustion Sunday. The victim was located near Purple Horse Beach and Great Falls, Md. at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The hiker’s identity has not been released.

Courtesy: @mcfrsPIO

Officials say water crews from the National Park Service and the Montgomery County Fire Department worked together to help the hiker.

The victim was evacuated by boats via the Potomac River to boat ‘put-in’ near Old Angler’s Inn.

