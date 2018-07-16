MCHENRY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police in Garrett County are looking for the man pictured below.

According to their post on Facebook, “The MSP McHenry Barracks is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. If you have any information, please contact the barracks at 301-387-1101 or message the page. Please do not state possible identifying information in the comment section.”

There are no other details on why state police are looking for the man, who is pictured in a grayish colored shirt walking two dogs.

Anyone with information should call the, McHenry barracks at 301-387-1101.

