MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Detectives from the Special Victims Investigation Division are looking for two brothers, Reginald Wilson Jr. and Laron “Chris” Wilson. They were last seen Sunday at around 1 p.m. in the 19400 block of Faber Court in Montgomery Village.

Reginald is a 14-year-old boy, 5’1 and weighs 105 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a picture of Marilyn Monroe on it, black pants and green and blue shoes.

Chris is a 9-year-old boy, 4 feet and weighs 79 lbs. He is wearing glasses, and was last seen in a red striped shirt and light-blue shorts.

Police say they often go to Goshen Pizza on Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village.

Anyone with information on the brothers’ location is asked to call the SVID unit at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number 301-279-8000.

