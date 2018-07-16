BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm to hot afternoon that was quickly cooled by a few downpours in a few locations.

At BWI-Marshall, .88″ of rain fell and the temperature fell from 96 to 74 in about an hour or less.

On Tuesday, a cold front will be crossing the region during the afternoon which will set up another round of thunderstorms, some of which could become locally strong into severe with flooding downpours and very gusty winds.

By evening, the front will move through and cooler and less humid air will move our way.

Really nice summer weather will last until Saturday, with pleasant humidities and warm, but dry temperatures.

Watch out for the storms later on Tuesday.

Bob Turk

