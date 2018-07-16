BALTIMORE (AP) — A severe thunderstorm was located over Savage-Guilford, or near Elkridge, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles.

Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include

Columbia

Severn

Elkridge

Riviera Beach

Baltimore-Washington Airport

Glen Burnie

Ellicott City

Catonsville

Woodlawn

Severna Park

Odenten

Laurel

Pasadena

Arbutus

Ferndale

Brooklyn Park

Fort Meade,

Savage-Guilford

South Gate

Pumphrey

The National Weather Service advises the public to get indoors to protect yourself from wind and lightning. Trees around you may be downed from damaging winds, so if you are near large trees, move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Don’t drive underneath trees or in wooded areas until the threat has passed.

