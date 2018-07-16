HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been arrested after authorities say he arranged a meeting with a girl in order to have sex with her.

29-year-old Timothy Craig faces one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The investigation into Craig began after he reportedly made contact with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Craig is accused of making arrangements to have sex with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

After he arranged to meet the girl behind a movie theater in Churchville, police arrested him without incident. Further evidence was also recovered from his vehicle and electronic devices.

He was later released from the Harford County Detention Center on $5,000 bail.

