WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Tickets won’t be required for the month of September for those looking to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The museum announced that individuals can enter on a first-come, first-served basis Monday through Friday.

The usual timed entry passes will only be required or Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month.

The new entry won’t apply to groups of 10 or more. Those groups will still be required to obtain advance timed passes throughout the month to gain entry through a designated entrance.

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information about the program you can go to the museum’s website.

