BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well yesterday was pretty interesting. Through the day there was rain, and a lot of it, North and South with Baltimore stuck in the middle. And in that “middle zone” we did have spotty showers, some of which were heavy enough to make some roads look like streams, while a couple of miles away…nada. Nothing. Zero. Zilch. Come on Mother Nature, how can somebody plan anything outside with the radar blinking on and off all day long? And the fact of the matter is this, we really need rain. And a good day of it. Not flooding rain but a good gentle soaking rain. Be it on home gardens, or my friend Ed’s soybeans on the Eastern Shore, we need rain.

Tomorrow we have rain in the outlook but that would be in the form of Thunderstorms as a cold front moves across the area. Some of those could be heavy by the way. Not exactly the soaking we need. Behind that front 3 solid days of beautiful weather, but dry. As a bone dry. No amount of blogging, or vlogging, will change that forecast and net result. Just be aware we are looking at a bit of a weather related issue.

Monday in the big town, and big humidity and heat, once again for us this afternoon. Clouds and sun with a HUMID 94° forecast high.

MB!

