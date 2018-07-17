  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Murder, Shooting, Washington D.C., Washington D.C. crime

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — A 10-year-old girl is killed in a shooting that left four others injured Monday night. She has been identified as Makiyah Wilson.

The incident happened in the 300 block of 53rd street in Northeast Washington D.C. around 8 p.m.

Police say one woman and three men were also injured and treated at the hospital. Their identities have not been released.

Officials say four men wearing masks carried out the shooting in a black, four door sedan with paper tags. The vehicle and suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Police released the following images:

dc suv 10 Year Old Shot, Killed In Northeast D.C.

Courtesy: Metropolitan Police Department

The suspects allegedly shot at a group of 20 people near a playground.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s