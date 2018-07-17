WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — A 10-year-old girl is killed in a shooting that left four others injured Monday night. She has been identified as Makiyah Wilson.

The incident happened in the 300 block of 53rd street in Northeast Washington D.C. around 8 p.m.

Police say one woman and three men were also injured and treated at the hospital. Their identities have not been released.

Officials say four men wearing masks carried out the shooting in a black, four door sedan with paper tags. The vehicle and suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Police released the following images:

The suspects allegedly shot at a group of 20 people near a playground.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook