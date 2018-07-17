BALTIMORE (NWS) — A flood warning has been issued for Central Harford County and Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland.

The warning has been issued until 6:15 p.m.

At 2:17 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen in southwestern Harford County between Joppa and Bel Air, with one to two inches expected elsewhere. Despite recent dry conditions, this may be enough to produce minor flooding.

Some areas that may experience flooding include,