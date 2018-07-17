BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Senator Nathaniel Oaks has been sentenced 3.5 years in prison with a $30,000 fine. He has 60 days to surrender himself.

Prosecutors asked a federal judge for Oaks to spend five years in prison, which is less than the 8-10 years recommended by sentencing guidelines.

RELATED: Former Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks Pleads Guilty in Federal Corruption Case

Oaks resigned from the state senate after he pleaded guilty in March to charges in connection with a federal bribery case including two counts of wire fraud after taking $15,000 from an FBI informant.

This story is developing. More updates to come with WJZ.

